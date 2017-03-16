Karriere | KBU-guiden
Klinisk basisuddannelse på Nordsjællands Hospital

Nordsjællands Hospital svarer på 22 spørgsmål om KBU.

Hillerød Hospital 1. Hvilke uddannelsesforløb har jeres hospital. Nordsjællands Hospital har pt. 49 stillinger til klinisk basisuddannelse på matriklerne i Hillerød og Frederikssund. Herudover varetager alle hospitalets kliniske afdelinger speciallægeuddannelsen af fremtidige kolleger fra introduktionsuddannelse til hoveduddannelse. Placering af kliniske basisuddannelsesforløb: 10 forløb på Kardiologisk, Nefrologisk og Endokrinologisk Afdeling – Hillerød 7 forløb på Kardiologisk, […]
