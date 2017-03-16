Karriere | KBU-guiden
Klinisk basisuddannelse på Sydsvestjysk Sygehus

Klinisk basisuddannelse på Sydsvestjysk Sygehus Sydvestjysk Sygehus svarer på 22 spørgsmål om KBU.

Red., Wpengine,

Wpengine

Kontakt

E-mail:

This is the "wpengine" admin user that our staff uses to gain access to your admin area to provide support and troubleshooting. It can only be accessed by a button in our secure log that auto generates a password and dumps that password after the staff member has logged in. We have taken extreme measures to ensure that our own user is not going to be misused to harm any of our clients sites.

Flere artikler

Desværre, kun abonnenter har adgang til at læse denne artikel.

Få et prøveabonnement

1. Hvilke uddannelses-forløb har jeres hospital/ praksis? Medicin: Vores basislæge uddannelses forløb består af seks mdr intern medicin, hvor der arbejdes både i det fælles akut medicinske modtageafsnit og i stamafdeling/ambulatorium. Efterfølgende kombineres med enten seks mdr almen medicin eller psykiatri Ortopædkirurgi: Fem klinisk basislægestillinger seks mdr. Med efterfølgende seks mdr. i almen praksis. Kirurgi: […]
﻿