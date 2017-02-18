Runde fødselsdage i uge 8

Ønsker du ikke din fødselsdag omtalt, send en mail til mah@dagensmedicin.dk
|Navn
|Speciale
|Dato
|Alder
|Jakob Aaquist Johansen
|20. februar
|40 år
|Line Thorup
|20. februar
|40 år
|Per Johan Alvar Nilsson
|Thoraxkirurgi
|20. februar
|50 år
|Ane Marie Lund Fabian-Jessing
|Oftalmologi
|20. februar
|60 år
|Johnnie Gantov
|Ortopædisk kirurgi
|20. februar
|60 år
|Margit Niebuhr-Jørgensen
|Oto-rhino-laryngologi
|20. februar
|70 år
|Jørgen Hjorth-Degenkolv
|Almen medicin
|20. februar
|75 år
|Niels Valentin
|Anæstesiologi
|20. februar
|80 år
|Lars Søndergård
|Psykiatri
|21. februar
|50 år
|Charlotte Grevy
|Anæstesiologi
|21. februar
|60 år
|Eva Førrisdahl Madsen
|Oto-rhino-laryngologi
|21. februar
|60 år
|Niels Arne Lund-Sørensen
|Diagnostisk radiologi
|21. februar
|60 år
|Reinhold Helbo Jensen
|Anæstesiologi
|21. februar
|60 år
|Claus Hancke
|Almen medicin
|21. februar
|70 år
|Inger Kirstine Søndergaard
|21. februar
|70 år
|Torben Fjord-Larsen
|Psykiatri
|21. februar
|70 år
|Frede Bak Larsen
|Almen medicin
|21. februar
|75 år
|Steen Erik Ansgar Mortensen
|21. februar
|75 år
|Bente Margrethe Amdrup
|Urologi,Kirurgi
|21. februar
|80 år
|Peter Rose Zepernick
|Anæstesiologi
|22. februar
|40 år
|Stinne Holm Bergholdt
|22. februar
|40 år
|Ylva Erika Kristina Hellberg
|Patologisk anatomi og cytologi
|22. februar
|40 år
|Evgenia Chourdaki
|Psykiatri
|22. februar
|50 år
|Liselotte Brydensholt Halkjær
|Dermato-venerologi
|22. februar
|50 år
|Volkmar Hartmut Gunnar Sippel
|Psykiatri
|22. februar
|50 år
|Henning Glerup
|Intern medicin,Intern medicin: gastroenterologi og hepatologi,Medicinsk gastroenterologi
|22. februar
|60 år
|Kirsten Borup
|Urologi,Kirurgi
|22. februar
|60 år
|Andreas Sverri Lamhauge
|Almen medicin
|22. februar
|75 år
|Hans Møller
|22. februar
|80 år
|Mette Louise Brath Lund
|23. februar
|40 år
|Lars Folmer Hansen
|Pædiatri
|23. februar
|50 år
|Niels Frost Andersen
|Hæmatologi
|23. februar
|50 år
|Nils Staffan Pålsson
|Anæstesiologi
|23. februar
|50 år
|Jørgen Johansen
|Onkologi
|23. februar
|60 år
|Stephen Jacques Hamilton Dutoit
|Patologisk anatomi og histologi
|23. februar
|60 år
|Ulrik Thue Pedersen
|Diagnostisk radiologi
|23. februar
|60 år
|Lars Rybro
|Anæstesiologi
|23. februar
|70 år
|Lise Schaarup Kølendorf
|Oto-rhino-laryngologi
|23. februar
|75 år
|Anne Brun Hesselvig
|24. februar
|40 år
|Hans Just Andersen
|24. februar
|40 år
|Mads Rørbæk Abildtrup
|Almen medicin
|24. februar
|40 år
|Maria Waldorff Nielsen
|24. februar
|40 år
|Mette Saksø Mortensen
|24. februar
|40 år
|Regin Peter Lamhauge
|24. februar
|40 år
|Troels Bødker Thim
|Intern medicin: kardiologi
|24. februar
|40 år
|Mats Erik Staffan Wokander
|Urologi
|24. februar
|50 år
|Ole Kirk
|Infektionsmedicin
|24. februar
|50 år
|Peter Christensen
|Kirurgi
|24. februar
|50 år
|Agnete Vedsted-Jakobsen
|Gynækologi og obstetrik
|24. februar
|60 år
|Bjarne Brødsgaard Dencker
|Anæstesiologi
|24. februar
|60 år
|Gunvor Eline Starheim
|Psykiatri
|24. februar
|60 år
|Jette Bugge Victor
|Anæstesiologi
|24. februar
|60 år
|Troels Bang
|Anæstesiologi
|24. februar
|60 år
|Ulf Peter Wuollet Bro
|24. februar
|60 år
|Kirsten Marianne Stougaard
|Oto-rhino-laryngologi
|24. februar
|70 år
|Peter Johannes Joseph Schrøder
|Thoraxkirurgi
|24. februar
|70 år
|Niels Jørgen Nedergaard
|Børnepsykiatri
|24. februar
|80 år
|Christian Lars Borroe Mose-Christensen
|25. februar
|40 år
|Pawel Niedzialkowski
|Ortopædisk kirurgi
|25. februar
|50 år
|Preben Kirkegaard Kjølhede
|Gynækologi og obstetrik
|25. februar
|60 år
|Georg Thorsell
|Almen medicin,Hæmatologi
|25. februar
|70 år
|Niels-Henrik Jensen
|Anæstesiologi
|25. februar
|70 år
|Tich Thien Nga Nguyen
|Diagnostisk radiologi
|26. februar
|40 år
|Lene Kristina Håvestam
|Diagnostisk radiologi
|26. februar
|50 år
|Marie Grøndahl Bech
|Pædiatri
|26. februar
|50 år
|Susan Patricia Cawley
|Almen medicin
|26. februar
|50 år
|Majid Shahriari
|Intern medicin
|26. februar
|60 år
|Niels Ditlev Knudstorp
|Ortopædisk kirurgi
|26. februar
|60 år
|Niels Høigaard Rasmussen
|Anæstesiologi
|26. februar
|60 år
|Kjeld Christensen
|Reumatologi,Fysiurgi
|26. februar
|70 år
|Lars Egede Budtz
|Almen medicin
|26. februar
|70 år
|Søren Blinkenberg
|Psykiatri
|26. februar
|70 år
|Pall Sjurdur Hansen
|Almen medicin
|26. februar
|75 år