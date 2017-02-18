Navne

Runde fødselsdage i uge 8

Ønsker du ikke din fødselsdag omtalt, send en mail til mah@dagensmedicin.dk
NavnSpecialeDatoAlder
Jakob Aaquist Johansen20. februar40 år
Line Thorup20. februar40 år
Per Johan Alvar NilssonThoraxkirurgi20. februar50 år
Ane Marie Lund Fabian-JessingOftalmologi20. februar60 år
Johnnie GantovOrtopædisk kirurgi20. februar60 år
Margit Niebuhr-JørgensenOto-rhino-laryngologi20. februar70 år
Jørgen Hjorth-DegenkolvAlmen medicin20. februar75 år
Niels ValentinAnæstesiologi20. februar80 år
Lars SøndergårdPsykiatri21. februar50 år
Charlotte GrevyAnæstesiologi21. februar60 år
Eva Førrisdahl MadsenOto-rhino-laryngologi21. februar60 år
Niels Arne Lund-SørensenDiagnostisk radiologi21. februar60 år
Reinhold Helbo JensenAnæstesiologi21. februar60 år
Claus HanckeAlmen medicin21. februar70 år
Inger Kirstine Søndergaard21. februar70 år
Torben Fjord-LarsenPsykiatri21. februar70 år
Frede Bak LarsenAlmen medicin21. februar75 år
Steen Erik Ansgar Mortensen21. februar75 år
Bente Margrethe AmdrupUrologi,Kirurgi21. februar80 år
Peter Rose ZepernickAnæstesiologi22. februar40 år
Stinne Holm Bergholdt22. februar40 år
Ylva Erika Kristina HellbergPatologisk anatomi og cytologi22. februar40 år
Evgenia ChourdakiPsykiatri22. februar50 år
Liselotte Brydensholt HalkjærDermato-venerologi22. februar50 år
Volkmar Hartmut Gunnar SippelPsykiatri22. februar50 år
Henning GlerupIntern medicin,Intern medicin: gastroenterologi og hepatologi,Medicinsk gastroenterologi22. februar60 år
Kirsten BorupUrologi,Kirurgi22. februar60 år
Andreas Sverri LamhaugeAlmen medicin22. februar75 år
Hans Møller22. februar80 år
Mette Louise Brath Lund23. februar40 år
Lars Folmer HansenPædiatri23. februar50 år
Niels Frost AndersenHæmatologi23. februar50 år
Nils Staffan PålssonAnæstesiologi23. februar50 år
Jørgen JohansenOnkologi23. februar60 år
Stephen Jacques Hamilton DutoitPatologisk anatomi og histologi23. februar60 år
Ulrik Thue PedersenDiagnostisk radiologi23. februar60 år
Lars RybroAnæstesiologi23. februar70 år
Lise Schaarup KølendorfOto-rhino-laryngologi23. februar75 år
Anne Brun Hesselvig24. februar40 år
Hans Just Andersen24. februar40 år
Mads Rørbæk AbildtrupAlmen medicin24. februar40 år
Maria Waldorff Nielsen24. februar40 år
Mette Saksø Mortensen24. februar40 år
Regin Peter Lamhauge24. februar40 år
Troels Bødker ThimIntern medicin: kardiologi24. februar40 år
Mats Erik Staffan WokanderUrologi24. februar50 år
Ole KirkInfektionsmedicin24. februar50 år
Peter ChristensenKirurgi24. februar50 år
Agnete Vedsted-JakobsenGynækologi og obstetrik24. februar60 år
Bjarne Brødsgaard DenckerAnæstesiologi24. februar60 år
Gunvor Eline StarheimPsykiatri24. februar60 år
Jette Bugge VictorAnæstesiologi24. februar60 år
Troels BangAnæstesiologi24. februar60 år
Ulf Peter Wuollet Bro24. februar60 år
Kirsten Marianne StougaardOto-rhino-laryngologi24. februar70 år
Peter Johannes Joseph SchrøderThoraxkirurgi24. februar70 år
Niels Jørgen NedergaardBørnepsykiatri24. februar80 år
Christian Lars Borroe Mose-Christensen25. februar40 år
Pawel NiedzialkowskiOrtopædisk kirurgi25. februar50 år
Preben Kirkegaard KjølhedeGynækologi og obstetrik25. februar60 år
Georg ThorsellAlmen medicin,Hæmatologi25. februar70 år
Niels-Henrik JensenAnæstesiologi25. februar70 år
Tich Thien Nga NguyenDiagnostisk radiologi26. februar40 år
Lene Kristina HåvestamDiagnostisk radiologi26. februar50 år
Marie Grøndahl BechPædiatri26. februar50 år
Susan Patricia CawleyAlmen medicin26. februar50 år
Majid ShahriariIntern medicin26. februar60 år
Niels Ditlev KnudstorpOrtopædisk kirurgi26. februar60 år
Niels Høigaard RasmussenAnæstesiologi26. februar60 år
Kjeld ChristensenReumatologi,Fysiurgi26. februar70 år
Lars Egede BudtzAlmen medicin26. februar70 år
Søren BlinkenbergPsykiatri26. februar70 år
Pall Sjurdur HansenAlmen medicin26. februar75 år

