Karriere | KBU-guiden
Klinisk basisuddannelse på Regionshospitalet Randers

Klinisk basisuddannelse på Regionshospitalet Randers Regionshospitalet Randers svarer på 22 spørgsmål om KBU.

Red., Wpengine,

Wpengine

Kontakt

E-mail:

This is the "wpengine" admin user that our staff uses to gain access to your admin area to provide support and troubleshooting. It can only be accessed by a button in our secure log that auto generates a password and dumps that password after the staff member has logged in. We have taken extreme measures to ensure that our own user is not going to be misused to harm any of our clients sites.

Flere artikler

Desværre, kun abonnenter har adgang til at læse denne artikel.

Få et prøveabonnement

1. Hvilke uddannelsesforløb har jeres hospital/praksis? På Regionshospitalet Randers udbydes der i efteråret 2017 22 basisuddannelsesforløb, heraf 10 med start 1. august og 12 med start 1. november: Start: 1. august Akutafdelingen – almen praksis: 6 forløb. Ortopædkirurgisk afdeling – almen praksis: 2 forløb. Kirurgisk afdeling – Medicinsk afdeling: 2 forløb Start: 1. november Akutafdelingen – almen praksis: […]
﻿