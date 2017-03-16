Karriere | KBU-guiden

Klinisk basisuddannelse på Nordjyllands Regionshospital Nordjyllands Regionshospital svarer på 22 spørgsmål om KBU.

1. Hvilke uddannelsesforløb har jeres hospital? Regionshospital Nordjylland består af 5 matrikler fordelt udover den nordlige og vestlige del af Region Nordjylland. Hovedmatriklerne befinder sig i Hjørring og Thisted. I Hjørring er der klassificerede uddannelsesstillinger til klinisk basisuddannelse placeret ved Akutmodtagelsen (en del af Klinik Medicin), kirurgisk afdeling (en del af Klinik Kirurgi/Kvinde-barn) og ortopædkirurgisk afdeling […]
