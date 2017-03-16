Karriere | KBU-guiden

Klinisk basisuddannelse på Region Nordjyllands Psykiatri Region Nordjyllands Psykiatri svarer på 22 spørgsmål om KBU.

Red., Wpengine,

Wpengine

Kontakt

E-mail:

This is the "wpengine" admin user that our staff uses to gain access to your admin area to provide support and troubleshooting. It can only be accessed by a button in our secure log that auto generates a password and dumps that password after the staff member has logged in. We have taken extreme measures to ensure that our own user is not going to be misused to harm any of our clients sites.

Flere artikler

Desværre, kun abonnenter har adgang til at læse denne artikel.

Få et prøveabonnement

1. Hvilke uddannelsesforløb har jeres hospital/praksis? (afdelinger) To forløb ved Aalborg Universitetshospital – Psykiatrien (tidl. Aalborg Psykiatriske Sygehus), Klinik Syd. Tre forløb på Brønderslev Psykiatriske Sygehus (BPS), Klinik Nord. 2. Hvorfor skal de unge læger vælge jeres hospital?   Psykiatri er et spændende lægefagligt speciale, hvor du kan blive udfordret både på det faglige og […]
﻿